Occupiers strike Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed, 13-year-old girl injured. PHOTOS

On August 29, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring a child.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

The strike targeted a Nova Poshta postal branch with a drone. A 49-year-old man was killed and a 13-year-old girl injured.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" the RMA urged.




