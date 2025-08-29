1 427 2
Occupiers strike Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed, 13-year-old girl injured. PHOTOS
On August 29, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring a child.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
The strike targeted a Nova Poshta postal branch with a drone. A 49-year-old man was killed and a 13-year-old girl injured.
The full extent of the damage is being assessed
"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" the RMA urged.
