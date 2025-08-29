ENG
Occupiers strike Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed, 13-year-old girl injured. PHOTOS

On August 29, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring a child.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

The strike targeted a Nova Poshta postal branch with a drone. A 49-year-old man was killed and a 13-year-old girl injured.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed

Russians attacked the New Post Office in Kramatorsk

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" the RMA urged.

