Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with FAB: man wounded. PHOTO
On the night of 21 August, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, the occupiers attacked a greenery nursery with a FAB-250 bomb.
A man born in 1975 was wounded as a result of the attack. His condition is not serious.
10 objects were damaged: a residential building, office premises and household equipment.
