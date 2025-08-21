Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with FAB: man wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 21 August, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the occupiers attacked a greenery nursery with a FAB-250 bomb.

A man born in 1975 was wounded as a result of the attack. His condition is not serious.

10 objects were damaged: a residential building, office premises and household equipment.

