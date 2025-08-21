ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14087 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
675 3

Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with FAB: man wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 21 August, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the occupiers attacked a greenery nursery with a FAB-250 bomb.

A man born in 1975 was wounded as a result of the attack. His condition is not serious.

10 objects were damaged: a residential building, office premises and household equipment.

See more: Consequences of Russian strikes on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Man was injured, fires broke out. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk attacked with FAB on 21 August 2025

Author: 

Kramatorsk (346) shoot out (14449) Donetsk region (4313) Kramatorskyy district (480)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 