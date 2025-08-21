ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
753 0

Consequences of Russian strikes on two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Man was injured, fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

The Palvohrad and Synelnykove districts were hit, resulting in injuries to a man born in 1977.

Several fires broke out, destroying two enterprises and a gas pipeline.

Rescue workers are currently working at the sites of enemy strikes.

Удар РФ по Дніпропетровщині 21 серпня 2025 року
Author: 

shoot out (14449) Dnipropetrovska region (1663) Pavlohradskyy district (42) Synelnykivskyy district (149)
