Ruscists struck Mukachevo at night: enterprise damaged. Residents urged not to open windows (updated)

On the night of 21 August, Russian occupiers struck the territory of one of the enterprises in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, and rescue services are working at the site.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mukachevo City Council.

"As a result of the enemy attack, one of the city's enterprises was hit during the night. Rescue services are working at the scene," the statement said.

Residents were urged to remain calm and not to share photos and videos from the scene for safety reasons.

According to local media, a large -scale fire was reported as a result of the attack.

Subsequently, the city council urged residents to close their windows tightly and not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

"Due to the fire caused by the missile strike, rescue workers are working at the site," the statement said.

