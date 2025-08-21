Russia attacked Zakarpattia: 12 people were injured

On the night of August 21, the enemy struck one of the enterprises in Mukachevo with cruise missiles. The strike destroyed warehouse facilities and caused a fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Myroslav Biletsky.

"As of 7:00 a.m., the rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. Twelve people have suffered injuries of varying severity, and all are receiving the necessary assistance. An operational headquarters has been set up, and representatives of the regional administration and city authorities are working in the area to deal with the aftermath of the missile strike," the statement said.

Biletsky noted that the enemy is trying to strike even at rear regions and civilian targets. The goal is obvious—to intimidate people.

"I urge the residents of the region to remain calm, refrain from sharing photos and videos from the scene, and trust only official reports. This is a matter of our collective safety. More details will follow," added the head of the Regional State Administration.