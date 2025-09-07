4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones destroyed - Air Force

On the night of September 7, 2025, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

According to data from the Air Force, during the strike, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 818 air attack vehicles:

805 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones;

9 winged Iskander-K missiles from the Kursk region – Russian Federation;

Four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense forces manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 751 air targets:

747 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Consequences of the attack

Nine missiles and 56 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 37 locations, with debris from downed missiles falling on eight locations.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace. Follow safety rules and stay in shelters!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.