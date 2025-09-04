Ukraine building layered system to counter enemy Shaheds and Gerans – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that work is underway within Ukraine’s Defense Forces to strengthen capabilities in countering Shahed-type attack drones.

He reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Syrskyi noted that he held a comprehensive meeting dedicated to the development of this segment of air defense.

"We are creating a layered system to counter enemy Shaheds and Gerans. Our common task is to form more such crews, train more drone-hunter operators, and provide them with more effective weapons and radars," Syrskyi emphasized.

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief heard reports on:

the effectiveness of missions carried out by UAV-interceptor units;

the current state and prospects of equipping units with different types of drones;

next steps to increase effectiveness in countering enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs;

existing challenges and proposals to resolve them.

According to Syrskyi, air defense remains a priority both for the state and for the Armed Forces, since the safety of Ukraine’s rear areas depends on the performance of the "anti-Shahed" system and the reliability of missile defense.

"Therefore, we continue selecting personnel to staff UAV-interceptor crews and form new regular units. Based on the results of the meeting, I issued orders to eliminate shortcomings and strengthen work in the field of interceptor drones," Syrskyi added.

