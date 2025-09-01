359 7
In August, occupiers’ losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people, - Syrskyi. VIDEO
In August alone, the losses among the Russian army's military amounted to 28,790 people.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy the Russian enemy, bringing a just peace to our country.
In August alone, the occupiers' losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people," he wrote.
The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their professionalism.
