In August, occupiers’ losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

In August alone, the losses among the Russian army's military amounted to 28,790 people.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy the Russian enemy, bringing a just peace to our country.

In August alone, the occupiers' losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their professionalism.

