Marines attacked Russian infantrymen, enemy shelters and equipment in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi eliminated Russian invaders in Donetsk region, attacked enemy shelters and equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.

