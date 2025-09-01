Enemy carried out about 5,027 assaults in August, fewer than in previous three months – DeepState

The intensity of Russian attacks in August declined compared to July, June, and May.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

The decrease is primarily linked to the rotation of Russian Armed Forces units.

"It is no secret that in the Dobropillia sector, the Russians transferred four brigades and one marine regiment. They are reinforcing the Zaporizhzhia direction and rotating forces in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk sectors. The Kursk (Sumy) sector has been weakened, and as confirmation, since August 13 there have been only 126 assault actions," the analysts noted.

DeepState reported that in June the enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk sector, accounting for 33.3% of all attacks. High intensity also persisted in the Lyman sector (17.1%) and the Novopavlivka sector (16.3%). In total, these directions accounted for two-thirds of all enemy assault actions. Activity fell to 6.7% of all assaults in the Kursk sector, and to 5.7% and 5.3% in the Toretsk and Kupiansk sectors, respectively.

However, analysts expect Russian activity to begin rising again in September.

