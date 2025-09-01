Enemy has no control in Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk region, - DeepState

Russian troops do not control Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, nor the approaches to the village.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

"In fact, there is no village as such, just a couple of houses and that's it. But the Defense Forces manage to control this, as well as the approaches to Dachne," the report says.

It is noted that Russians are present in the forest south of the village, as well as in the forest belt on the administrative border between the regions.

"The enemy's main focus is now further west, on Filia. The enemy is constantly trying to send infantry into the forest, establish a foothold there, and regroup in order to move further into the village. Several groups that had infiltrated have already been destroyed, and such mop-up operations are ongoing. The most important thing is to prevent the Russians from occupying the forest, because it will be practically impossible to drive them out of there, and this will create further adverse consequences," analysts said.

It is also noted that Russians sometimes "can run into the village and raise the flag," which contradicts the statements of the Russian General Staff about control over the village.

We would like to remind you that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also denied the occupation of the village of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier on August 30, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Russian troops had allegedly captured Dachne and Filiya in the Dnipropetrovsk region.