Russians gain ground in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have gained ground in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced in Zarichne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Maliivka (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report said.

Photo: DeepState