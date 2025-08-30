Defence forces repelled enemy in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions - DeepState. MAP

The enemy suffered losses and retreated in Myrovyi and Novoselivka, while the enemy tried to advance near Komyshuvakha and Mirolyubivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy was driven back in Myrove (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Novoselivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Komyshuvakha (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Myroliubivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Photo: DeepState project

