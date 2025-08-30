ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10999 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
3 754 14

Defence forces repelled enemy in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions - DeepState. MAP

The enemy suffered losses and retreated in Myrovyi and Novoselivka, while the enemy tried to advance near Komyshuvakha and Mirolyubivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy was driven back in Myrove (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Novoselivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Komyshuvakha (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Myroliubivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

See more: Occupiers strike Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed, 13-year-old girl injured. PHOTOS

DeepState maps
Photo: DeepState project
DeepState maps
Photo: DeepState project
DeepState maps
Photo: DeepState project
DeepState maps
Photo: DeepState project

Author: 

Donetsk region (4389) Kharkivska region (929) Volnovaskyy district (262) Pokrovskyy district (719) Kup’yanskyy district (265) Komyshuvakha (1) Myrolyubivka (2) Myrne (5) Novoselivka (1) DeepState (229)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 