Zelenskyy briefed by Syrskyi: stabilization measures underway on parts of the front, new deep strikes planned

President Volodymyr Zelensky has received a briefing from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"First of all, on the Pokrovsk sector, where the Russian army is concentrating its greatest efforts and, accordingly, suffering the heaviest losses. Our units continue carrying out assigned tasks in Donetsk region and are methodically eliminating the occupier. Across the front, only in the first eight months of this year, the Russians have lost more than 290,000 troops killed and severely wounded. The heaviest losses were in Donetsk region, where they have failed to achieve any of their strategic objectives. On some parts of the front, our stabilization measures are ongoing. I am grateful to every unit replenishing Ukraine’s exchange pool, there are results every week. Thank you!" the statement reads.

Zelenskyy and Syrskyi also analyzed in detail the situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector and the enemy’s intentions, as well as the situation along the border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"We will continue our active operations exactly as needed to defend Ukraine. Forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned," the president added.

Zelensky also commended several units for their performance this week, including the 1st, 33rd, 225th and 425th Assault Regiments, the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, the 414th Separate UAV Brigade, the 14th Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, and Special Operations Forces units.

