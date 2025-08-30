India’s PM Modi supportedneed for ceasefire, we expect this to be voiced at meetings in China, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who supported the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this in his video address, according to Censor.NET.

I just spoke with Indian Prime Minister Modi about what is happening right now. Russia continues the war and continues the killings. It is important that the Prime Minister of India supported the need for a ceasefire, which would be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We hope that this will be discussed at the meetings in China," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is only "fooling leaders and drawing them into becoming his accomplices."

"He dismisses the threat of sanctions, postponing them in this way. Nothing else interests him. It is important that we work together to pressure Russia into ending the war," he added.

