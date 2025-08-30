Zelenskyy on the Russian night shelling: Now that Russia is once again showing that it doesn’t care about words, we are counting on real actions

Russia launched nearly 550 drones and missiles at the Zaporizhzhia region and 14 other regions of Ukraine. Moscow used the time allotted for preparing the leaders' meeting to prepare new massive strikes.

"In Zaporizhzhia, all services are involved in the site of the Russian strike on a five-story residential building. Unfortunately, as of now, one person is known to have died and dozens have been injured, including children. Once again, it was an ordinary residential building. Air defense forces and emergency services were also working in other regions during the night," the statement said.

The regions affected by the strikes were Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv. There were many fires, mainly affecting civilian infrastructure: houses and businesses. The Russians launched almost 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles, and 37 other types of missiles against ordinary life.

"We saw the world's reaction to the previous shelling. But now that Russia is once again showing that it doesn't care about words, we are counting on real action. It is clear that Moscow has used the time allotted for preparing the leaders' meeting to prepare new massive strikes," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the only way to reopen the window of opportunity for diplomacy is to impose tough tariffs on anyone who pumps money into the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself—banking and energy sanctions.

"This war will not end with political statements – real action is needed. We are waiting for action from America, Europe, and the whole world," the Ukrainian president concluded.

