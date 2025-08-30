The enemy massively attacked Zaporizhzhia: a woman was killed, 24 were injured, including two children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 30 August, Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region. The enemy used drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Russians attacked the regional centre with various types of weapons. There were hits to residential buildings. The fire caused by the strikes is spreading," he said.

He added that the Russian-backed militants struck 12 times in Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses, damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

"Fires broke out at the sites of the attacks. So far, three people have needed medical assistance. Other consequences of the attack are being established," added Fedorov.

In Zaporizhzhya, some streets lost power as a result of hostile strikes. Power engineers will start repairing the damage as soon as the security situation allows.

"At night, the enemy launched massive attacks on the city. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and 6 others were rescued by rescuers. The number of injured is being clarified," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Two five-storey buildings and five private residential buildings were hit. There are fires, and neighbouring buildings were damaged.

Updates

As of 6:30 a.m., it was reported that 16 people were wounded, including two children. The number of victims of the attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

Eight people have been hospitalized, including two children: a ten-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.

The number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

"There are already 22 wounded as a result of Russian night strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Among the victims are three children—boys aged 9 and 10 and a girl aged 16," Fedorov said.

Later, Fedorov reported on the condition of 24 victims of the Russian attack.

"Nine people suffered minor injuries, 14 suffered moderate injuries, and one man is in serious condition. Currently, 10 victims are undergoing examination at the hospital, and six people have been hospitalized. Thank you to the medical staff and all the services that worked through the night to save lives," the statement said.

Also, as a result of the enemy attack, 25,000 subscribers were left without power. Fedorov said that restoration work had already begun. Five emergency crews are working on the problem. Experts promise to complete the work within a day.

