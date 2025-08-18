It was absolutely demonstrative and cynical Russian strike during talks in Washington, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's nighttime strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Odesa "demonstrative and cynical." He noted that on the very day when a meeting is taking place in Washington to discuss ending the war, the Russian army is attacking civilian targets and residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

"We will discuss key issues with President Trump. Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the EU, and NATO will join Ukraine in the talks.

Everyone wants a decent peace and real security. And right now, Russians are striking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Odesa, residential buildings, and our civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump meeting in Washington: schedule announced

The president emphasized that at least seven people were killed in the drone strike on Kharkiv, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, and dozens of people were injured, including children. In Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and 20 wounded in rocket strikes. In addition, an energy facility in Odesa belonging to an Azerbaijani company was attacked, which Zelenskyy described as a blow to Ukraine's energy independence and its international relations.

"The Russian military machine continues to destroy lives. Putin will kill in a demonstrative manner to put pressure on Ukraine, Europe, and to undermine diplomatic efforts," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed the need for reliable security guarantees and that Moscow should not receive any rewards for the war, and that diplomatic initiatives should be supported by the international community.