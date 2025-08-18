Zelenskyy and Trump meeting in Washington: schedule announced

The public schedule of US President Donald Trump, who will meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington today, has been published.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Roll Call.

The leaders will meet at 20:00, with a bilateral meeting scheduled for 20:15.

In an hour, Trump is expected to greet European leaders, and a multilateral meeting is scheduled for 22:00.

Earlier it was reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, 18 August.

Read more: Zelenskyy can end war immediately if he makes concessions - Trump