Zelenskyy can end war immediately if he makes concessions - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy could end the war almost immediately. He hinted that the conditions for this are the abandonment of Crimea and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" the post reads.

Read more: White House doesn’t think Trump-Zelenskyy meeting will necessarily lead to meeting with Putin - The Washington Post