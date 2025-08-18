White House doesn’t think Trump-Zelenskyy meeting will necessarily lead to meeting with Putin - The Washington Post
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 18 August in Washington may not lead to a joint meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
This was reported by The Washington Post, citing a White House official, Censor.NET informs.
"The U.S. is hoping that a trilateral meeting with Trump, Putin and Zelensky will take place this week, according to a White House official. The official, however, cautioned that the White House does not necessarily expect Monday’s meeting to result in that," the statement said.
According to the newspaper, the development of security guarantees is likely to be a lengthy process, which could allow Putin to continue his war while the details are finalised.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password