Trump wants to hold summit with Putin and Zelenskyy on 22 August - Axios

US President Donald Trump wants to hold a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday, 22 August.

Axios writes about this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports .

According to the publication, during a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump said that he intended to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy on 22 August.

The Russian dictator has not publicly confirmed his participation in the meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump.

As a reminder, on 18 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The leaders will talk about ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

