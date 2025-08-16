Trump told Zelenskyy that Putin does not want truce, but seeks comprehensive agreement to end war - Axios

US President Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders that dictator Vladimir Putin does not want a ceasefire and prefers a comprehensive agreement to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Clash Report with reference to Axios.

"I believe that a quick peace agreement is better than a ceasefire," Trump said during a telephone conversation.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.