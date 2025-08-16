I will discuss all details regarding end of war with Trump in Washington on Monday - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had already spoken with US President Donald Trump.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"A long, substantive conversation with President Trump, first one-on-one, and then also with European leaders. In total, we talked for more than an hour and a half, about an hour with President Trump.

Ukraine once again confirms that it is ready to work as productively as possible for the sake of peace. President Trump informed me about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their conversation. It is important that America's strength influences the development of the situation," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that he supports Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the leadership level, and the trilateral format is suitable for this.

I intend to discuss all the details regarding the completion of the killings and the end of the war with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation. It is important that Europeans are involved at all stages in order to reliably guarantee security together with America. We discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" the head of state concluded.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.