Issue of holding trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy was not raised - Ushakov

At present, the Russian side does not know when the next meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place.

This was stated by Putin's aide Yurii Ushakov, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Russian media reports.

According to him, the issue of holding a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy has not yet been raised.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.