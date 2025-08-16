War in Ukraine could end by Christmas if there is trilateral meeting - Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham predicts that the Russian-Ukrainian war could end before Christmas, but only if a trilateral meeting takes place between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Hill.

"Make no mistake, this war is Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine. However, I have always said that Ukraine will not drive out all Russian soldiers, and Putin will not capture Kyiv," Graham said.

He stressed that the key to a dignified and fair end to this war is the creation of a "deterrence infrastructure," which Biden and Obama failed to create to prevent a new Russian invasion.

"If the trilateral meeting between President Trump, President Zelenskyy, and Putin does indeed take place, then I am cautiously optimistic that this war will end well before Christmas," Graham predicted.

He also expressed the opinion that if the potential trilateral meeting does not take place, Trump "may have to go all in to punish those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, supporting Putin's military machine."

He also predicts that the exchange of territories is likely to be part of any mediation agreement.

"There will be an exchange of territories. It is impossible to evict all Russians, but Ukrainians will conclude this agreement, not the US. Ukraine will conclude this agreement, and Trump will put an end to this war. I have never been as optimistic as I am now," he said.