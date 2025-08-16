Trump: Agreement to end war depends on Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing CBS News and The Guardian, Trump made this statement in an interview with Fox News after Friday's meeting in Alaska with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Now it really depends on President Zelenskyy. I would also say that European countries should also get involved a little. But it depends on President Zelensky. I think we are ready, and if they want, I will be at the next meeting," Trump said.

When asked by a journalist what advice Trump would give Zelenskyy after his meeting with Putin, the White House chief said: "Make a deal" to end the war.

"This is not a settled issue. And Ukraine has to agree. President Zelenskyy has to agree," Trump said, without specifying what kind of agreement this should be.

The US president also noted that he and Putin had agreed on most issues, but there were still one or two problems on which they disagreed. When asked if he would say what these were, Trump replied: "No, I'd rather not."

Read more: Trump on meeting with Putin: We’ve made progress, but there’s no deal

He reiterated that the US had allegedly provided Ukraine with $350 billion for defense, while Europe had provided only $100 billion.

"Wars are very bad; I seem to have the ability to stop them," Trump believes.

The White House chief also reiterated that he had "always had a great relationship" with Putin, but cooperation between the US and Russia had become impossible due to the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, which he calls a "hoax."

He also said that he had the opportunity to talk to Putin alone after their 12-minute press conference. Putin "spoke very sincerely," Trump said of his desire to end the war.

Read more: Trump arrives in Alaska for talks with Putin

At the same time, the head of the White House did not mention that the war began with Putin's decision to seize Ukrainian territories in 2014, and in 2022, the Kremlin leader ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

When asked by a journalist to rate the meeting on a scale of 1 to 10, Trump gave it a "10" because it became clear that the leaders of the two nuclear powers could cooperate.

"It's good when two great powers get along," Trump said.

The White House chief also expressed satisfaction with Putin's statement that there would be no war if Trump were in power in 2022.