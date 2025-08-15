Trump arrives in Alaska for talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump has arrived at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Associated Press.

The White House's Air Force One plane landed at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska.

Trump has arrived at the meeting place before Putin.

As a reminder, the meeting between the US and Russian leaders will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the issue of "territorial swaps" between Ukraine and Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the summit in Alaska.

Read more: Trump may walk out of meeting with Putin if he doesn’t think he’s serious - CNN