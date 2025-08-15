ENG
"Territorial swaps" will be discussed at meeting with Putin, but decision is up to Ukraine, - Trump

Trump on the territorial swaps

US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the issue of "territorial swaps" between Ukraine and Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the Alaska summit.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this during a conversation with journalists.

Thus, Trump was asked whether he would discuss "territorial swaps" with Putin.

"They will be discussed, but I am going to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they will make a proper decision," he replied.

