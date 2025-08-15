White House unveils composition of US delegation to talks with Russia - Reuters

The White House has announced the composition of the US delegation that will take part in the talks between Donald Trump and dictator Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Who is in the delegation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio;

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent;

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick;

CIA Director John Ratcliffe;

Special Representative Steve Witkoff;

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.

It is known that the Russian delegation will include:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov;

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov;

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov;

Head of the Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev;

Putin's aide Ushakov.

