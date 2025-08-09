ENG
News Meeting of Trump and Putin
Trump said he will meet with Putin on 15 August in Alaska

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

The American leader announced this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports .

"The long-awaited meeting between me, as President of the United States, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place next Friday, 15 August 2025, in the great state of Alaska. Further details will be announced in due course. Thank you for your attention to this issue!" the White House chief wrote.

Earlier, Trump said that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place in the near future.

He noted that the location of the meeting "will be very popular for many reasons".

Read also: Trump: I will meet with Putin in the near future

