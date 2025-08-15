4 641 31
"High stakes!": Trump releases message before flying to Alaska
US President Donald Trump posted a message on social media before leaving Washington to meet with Putin.
The US leader posted the message on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.
"High stakes!!!" - he noted.
Trump is expected to leave Washington soon and head to Alaska to meet with Putin.
According to media reports, the US president will make an eight-hour flight to Anchorage.
