"High stakes!": Trump releases message before flying to Alaska

US President Donald Trump posted a message on social media before leaving Washington to meet with Putin.

The US leader posted the message on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"High stakes!!!" - he noted.

Trump is expected to leave Washington soon and head to Alaska to meet with Putin.

According to media reports, the US president will make an eight-hour flight to Anchorage.

