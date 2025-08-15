ENG
"High stakes!": Trump releases message before flying to Alaska

Trump makes statement before meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump posted a message on social media before leaving Washington to meet with Putin.

The US leader posted the message on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"High stakes!!!" - he noted.

Trump is expected to leave Washington soon and head to Alaska to meet with Putin.

According to media reports, the US president will make an eight-hour flight to Anchorage.

Read more: Trump will personally meet Putin with honors in Alaska - NBC

