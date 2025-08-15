Trump will personally meet Putin with honors in Alaska - NBC

Donald Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet in honor of dictator Vladimir Putin's arrival at Elmendorf-Richardson Base in Alaska.

This was reported by NBC, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the US leader plans to meet Putin personally when he arrives.

Officials emphasized that the exact details and action plan for the meeting are currently being finalized.

According to another official who shared the info on Thursday night, Trump isn't expected to call Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders before Friday's meeting.

However, it is currently unknown whether this could change during his long 7-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage.

