Wars can only end through diplomacy, and this will only happen when the two sides begin a dialogue.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by British Defense Minister John Healey on Sky News.

"The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is an important first step," he said.

He added that wars can only be ended through diplomacy, and they will only end when the two sides talk—in this case, with President Trump acting as mediator, as only he knows how to conduct a conversation.

"So I hope that today we will witness the start of these negotiations. We will see that President Putin will finally fulfill his promise, because over the past six months he has stated four times that he wants peace," said Healey.

At the same time, the British Defense Minister emphasized that it is impossible to make decisions regarding Ukraine without Ukraine itself.

"This is a matter of putting pressure on Putin. Ultimately, any negotiations, including those taking place in Alaska and those that will take place beyond its borders, depend on whether Putin will fulfill his promises. Is Putin, as he himself claims, ready for peace? And will he back down from the war he has been waging in Ukraine for three and a half years?" Healey said.

