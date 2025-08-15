Turkey closely following Trump-Putin meeting - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which he mentioned the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the communications directorate of the Turkish leader's administration.

"During the meeting, the latest developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia were discussed, as well as regional and global issues. President Erdogan stated that progress had been made in the Istanbul talks initiated by Turkey on establishing a permanent ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, and that they considered it important for this process to also contribute to positive developments in humanitarian issues," the statement said.

Erdogan also stated that Turkey is closely monitoring the meeting that will take place in Alaska.

Rutte shared his assessment of the situation in Ukraine ahead of the summit scheduled to take place in Alaska.

