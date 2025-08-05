Dzhelyal: Erdoğan will not visit Ukraine in coming days, media information is not true

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey, Nariman Dzhelyal, denied reports about a supposedly planned visit by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Ukraine in the coming days.

As reported by Censor.NET, he told Suspilne about this.

Dzhelyal stated that, following the president’s instructions, the Ukrainian side is working on organizing such a visit, but currently, there is no confirmation of the trip.

Earlier, the Turkish publication Turkiye Gazetesi reported the visit. According to their information, Erdoğan was to arrive in Kyiv "in the coming days" at Zelenskyy’s invitation.

Previously, Dzhelyal stated that Ukraine is actively working on organizing Erdoğan’s visit.