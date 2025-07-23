Goal of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul is to achieve ceasefire as soon as possible – Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the key goal of the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Clash Report quoted his statement ahead of the delegations’ talks, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Fidan, Turkey can monitor compliance with a potential ceasefire.

"We have the necessary infrastructure within the framework of a monitoring mechanism in case an agreement on a ceasefire is reached. We can also facilitate prisoner exchanges based on a more structured methodology. On the occasion of the Istanbul talks, we have the opportunity to demonstrate that diplomacy and dialogue are more effective in achieving peace than confrontation and weapons," emphasized the Turkish minister.

He noted that the parties achieved important results in the first two rounds of negotiations, including exchanging memorandums on a ceasefire.

He added that Turkey will continue its mediator mission in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fidan also thanked Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump for their efforts in organizing the delegations’ meetings in Istanbul.

