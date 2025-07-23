ENG
negotiations with Russia Negotiations in Turkey
Ukraine and Russia conclude third round of talks in Istanbul (updated)

Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul on July 23

On the evening of July 23, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began in Istanbul. As of 9:30 PM, the talks have concluded.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets are reporting on this.

It is noted that the heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, are currently holding a bilateral meeting at the Chiragan Palace.

The meeting is taking place one-on-one.

The Center for Countering Disinformation clarified that the meeting actually took place in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who acted as a mediator.

Following this trilateral meeting, negotiations involving the full delegations will begin, reported Turkish Bloomberg journalist Sena Alkan.

According to Ukrainian and Turkish media, as of 8:40 PM, the official meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation has begun.

As of 9:30 PM on July 23, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia concluded their negotiations in Istanbul, Suspilne reports.

