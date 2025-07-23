Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey for talks with Russia - media

On July 23, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey to hold talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul. The main task of the talks is to organize a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne and UP.

First, representatives of Ukraine will meet with their Turkish counterparts in Ankara. Then, in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation will hold talks with the Russians. The main topic will be the preparation of a meeting at the level of leaders.

A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at 19:00 in Istanbul.

Earlier, the Russian state-run TASS news agency also said that a Russian delegation had left for Turkey for talks. The delegation is headed by Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

The Directorate of Communications of the Turkish presidential administration said that the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place in the Çiragan Palace, where the previous meeting was held.

Earlier, Peskov said that there would be no breakthroughs at the next round of talks. Ukraine and Russia have to discuss complex topics.