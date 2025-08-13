Trump says there will be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin does not agree to end war after meeting in Alaska

US President Donald Trump has said that Russia will face "very serious consequences" if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refuses to end the war against Ukraine after their meeting in Alaska on 15 August.

He said this during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists asked Trump whether there would be consequences for Russia if Putin did not agree to end the war on Friday. The head of the White House replied:

"The consequences will be very serious."

However, he did not answer the question whether it would be new sanctions or tariffs.

"I don't have to say that," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

