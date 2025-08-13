Zelenskyy announced five principles agreed with European leaders for ending war: ceasefire, security guarantees, and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about agreeing on five common principles with European leaders to end the war in Ukraine.

He said this during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after an online conversation with US President Donald Trump, European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports.

The first principle is that everything that concerns Ukraine should be discussed with its participation. The second is the need for a trilateral format of negotiations (Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin).

"There must be a ceasefire - number one. There must be security guarantees," Zelenskyy said of the third principle.

The President also noted that Russia should not have a veto over Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"Sanctions should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire during the negotiations in Alaska," the head of state said.

Earlier, Politico wrote that Ukraine has 5 key requirements for resolving the war.

Read more: After Trump-Putin meeting, sanctions against Russia may be either loosened or go up - Bessent