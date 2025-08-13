After Trump-Putin meeting, sanctions against Russia may be either loosened or go up - Bessent

US leader Donald Trump will use the topic of sanctions during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Sky News reports, Censor.NET informs.

Bessent emphasises Donald Trump will make clear to Vladimir Putin in Alaska that "all options are on the table" over the potential easing or strengthening of sanctions on Moscow.

According to the minister, sanctions "can go up, can be loosened and could have timelines".

"He will make it clear to President Putin that all options are on the table," Bessent said.

The US Treasury secretary added that Europe "need to join us in these sanctions" and "help create more leverage".

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

