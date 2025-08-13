Will be speaking to European leaders in short while. They are great people who want to see deal done, - Trump

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will speak to European leaders today ahead of his meeting with dictator Putin.

He announced this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done," he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would meet online with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday.

It is known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin. Earlier it was reported that the head of state would take part in a video conference held by US President Donald Trump with European leaders before his meeting with Putin.

Zelenskyy will hold the call together with Chancellor Merz, who is interrupting his summer vacation.

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry on "territorial exchange": Territorial structure is enshrined in Russian constitution. VIDEO