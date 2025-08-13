Russian Foreign Ministry on "territorial exchange": Territorial structure is enshrined in Russian constitution. VIDEO

The Russian Foreign Ministry has answered questions about a possible "exchange of territories" with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Fadeev.

"The territorial structure of the Russian Federation is enshrined in the Constitution of our country. This says it all. As for the goals of the Russian delegation in the Alaska talks, they are dictated solely by national interests," he commented on the possibility of discussing the "exchange of territories" with Ukraine at the Russia-US summit.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, said that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

