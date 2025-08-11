Russia’s position on territorial exchange looks one-sided - Euractiv

European officials are concerned that an agreement on Ukraine may be concluded without the participation of the EU and Kyiv during the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A senior European Commission official stressed that security guarantees for Ukraine are of paramount importance. He added that Russia's position on the territorial exchange looks unilateral and unacceptable.

Another diplomat noted that the United States is showing greater willingness to coordinate its positions with Europe. In particular, this is associated with the visit of National Security Advisor JD Vance to the UK.

EU officials are calling on the US administration to oppose any "'one-sided"' swap of territory with Russia, stressing that any agreement must be based on the current frontline and include credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

The guarantees are understood to include continued support for Ukraine from third countries, including the supply of weapons without restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Media reports suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the meeting.

