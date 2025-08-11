Peace talks on Ukraine cannot be held without Kyiv’s participation - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that European partners should clearly understand that borders cannot be changed by force, and Russia should not be allowed to benefit from its invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"From history we know — and Poland has often been a victim of this — that when the great powers decided about other countries without the participation of those countries in negotiations, the consequences were grave," the head of the Polish government emphasized.

According to Tusk, The West, including European countries, will not accept Russian demands which simply amount to the seizure of Ukrainian territory.

He also recalled the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

