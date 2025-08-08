Tusk admits possible "freezing" of war in Ukraine - Guardian

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that in the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, there may be a temporary "freeze" of the conflict.

He said this after talking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the morning of August 8, according to The Guardian, as reported by Censor.NET.

"There are certain signs, and I also have a feeling that maybe the conflict will freeze—I don't want to say the war will end, but the conflict will freeze—maybe sooner rather than later," Tusk said.

According to him, Zelenskyy was "very cautious, but still optimistic" during the conversation. Tusk added that Ukraine is interested in involving Europe, in particular Poland, in shaping the future truce and peace, which will have a positive impact on the security of the region.

Read more: Joint defense production, support for Ukrainians and Ukraine’s accession to EU: Zelenskyy held conversation with Tusk