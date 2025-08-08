Joint defense production, support for Ukrainians and Ukraine’s accession to EU: Zelenskyy held conversation with Tusk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Zelenskyy announced this in a telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We discussed many issues: our work for peace, joint defense production, support for Ukrainians, and the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's membership in the European Union," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also informed the Polish prime minister about his conversation with US President Donald Trump and his European colleagues.

"We discussed the available diplomatic options and agreed that we would coordinate and work for the common European interests. Ukraine, Poland, and other European nations equally need strong foundations for their security and independence. Everyone needs reliable peace. And I am grateful for the willingness to help on this path," the president added.

In addition, the parties discussed certain regulatory changes in Poland that affected Ukrainian students and Ukrainian applicants. Zelenskyy noted that during such a war, difficulties are particularly painful for children and students. He asked Tusk to consider this situation and help Ukrainian youth.



"We also discussed the situation with the negotiation process on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Donald and I agreed that the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova should be opened simultaneously. Ukraine and Moldova started this path together and should continue along it together," Zelenskyy concluded.

