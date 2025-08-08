The deadline for US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russia, the occupying country, expires on August 8. The Kremlin is trying to show "progress" in order to avoid harsh sanctions, but refuses to hold a trilateral summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is noted that shortly before the deadline, Putin announced his readiness to meet with Trump. The meeting could take place as early as next week in the United Arab Emirates.

According to media reports, Trump initially stated that he was only willing to meet with the Russian leader in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but later withdrew this condition.

Regarding Putin's compliance with Trump's tough demands, the US president said that everything would depend on Putin himself.

"It will depend on him. I am very disappointed," Trump added.

On the one hand, Putin says he is allegedly ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy, but "clarifies" that "certain conditions must be created" for this, and so far this has not happened. In this way, he is trying to distance himself from the idea of a trilateral summit.

"I have said many times that, in general, I have nothing against this, it is possible. But certain conditions must be created for this. Unfortunately, we are still far from creating such conditions," Putin said.

The White House does not rule out a bilateral or trilateral meeting, but acknowledges that the prospect of direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy remains uncertain.

"The White House is working out the details of these potential meetings, and details will be provided at the appropriate time," said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to host the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday to sign a peace agreement, emphasizing his desire to end protracted conflicts.

In response, the President of Ukraine intensified telephone consultations with European leaders, fearing that Kyiv could be sidelined in the event of direct dialogue between Washington and Moscow.