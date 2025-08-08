White House is working on meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin - media

The White House is working on organising a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Suspilne reports this with reference to its own sources.

Interlocutors in the Trump administration told the publication that the talks could take place next week, but the venue has not yet been determined.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump is open to meetings with the leaders of both countries.

"As President Trump said yesterday, the Russians have expressed a desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to that meeting. President Trump would like to meet with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy because he wants this brutal war to end. The White House is working out the details of these potential meetings and details will be provided at the appropriate time," she said.

Earlier, the media reported that Trump had instructed his team to quickly prepare meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.